Phoenix, AZ

$6 million worth of drugs seized in 2 traffic stops

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — More than $6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during two separate traffic stops in May, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A DPS Canine District trooper on May 15 stopped the driver of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 near Marana and discovered 44.9 pounds of heroin, 40 pounds of fentanyl pills and 21.4 pounds of methamphetamine stowed in backpacks and duffel bags inside the cab of the truck, DPS said.

