Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Key Industry Associations Announce Support of Virtual Engineering Days

By PlasticsToday Staff
plasticstoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s leading plastics industry associations and manufacturing and advocacy groups have announced their support of Virtual Engineering Days, the upcoming three-day digital conference and exhibition for plastics, packaging, and manufacturing professionals. They are the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), Society of Plastics Engineers, California Manufacturers & Technology Association, and Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council. Virtual Engineering Days, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, which publishes PlasticsToday, is scheduled for June 15 to 17, 2021.

www.plasticstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Sustainable Packaging#Technology Development#Industry Professionals#Technology Companies#Business Development#Technical Development#Plasticstoday#Maxon#Dupont#Forward Engineering#Medtronic#Packaging Digest#Group Event Director#Spacelab#Martian#Technical Innovation#Research Development#Ernie#Xerox Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Industrial engineer named 'influential academic' by international society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Soundar Kumara, Allen E. Pearce and Allen M. Pearce Professor of Industrial Engineering at Penn State, was named one of the 20 Most Influential Academics in Smart Manufacturing by SME, formerly known as the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Soundar Kumara was named a "most influential academic"...
Businessnddist.com

Industrial Scientific Adds New Engineering Leader

PITTSBURGH, PA — Industrial Scientific, a global provider of gas detection and safety-as-a-service, announced Monday that Himanshu Khurana has joined the company as vice president of engineering. Himanshu will be responsible for leading the company’s engineering team while also developing and executing the company’s global technology strategy. Himanshu most recently...
Constructionbuffalonynews.net

Basanite to present to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association)

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ('Basanite' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced that it will be presenting to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association) event on Tuesday, June 8th.
Engineeringarxiv.org

DEIS: Dependability Engineering Innovation for Industrial CPS

Erik Armengaud, Georg Macher, Alexander Massoner, Sebastian Frager, Rasmus Adler, Daniel Schneider, Simone Longo, Massimiliano Melis, Riccardo Groppo, Federica Villa, Padraig OLeary, Kevin Bambury, Finnegan Anita, Marc Zeller, Kai Hoefig, Yiannis Papadopoulos, Richard Hawkins, Tim Kelly. The open and cooperative nature of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) poses new challenges in assuring...
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation At The UBS Global Industrials And Transporation Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate virtually in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
Economymotorcyclepowersportsnews.com

Engine Ice Announces New Website to Support Business Expansion, Rebrand

While powersports dealers may be overwhelmed trying to keep up with demand, Robert Grant discusses how Lightspeed gives dealerships innovative tools to help them manage, along with solutions to increase profitability. In an era of smartphones and on-demand everything, local businesses are collectively coming to a rather daunting understanding—online reviews...
EconomyBusiness Insider

NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, the Industry’s Largest Virtual Financial Crime Event Featuring Three Keynotes by Renowned Global Talent

NICE Actimize, a business of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today launched ENGAGE LIVE, the financial crime industry’s largest virtual customer event of the year. Featuring an agenda packed with transformative ideas, strategies and insights across six tracks and 36 sessions, ENGAGE LIVE is designed to inform and inspire financial crime risk professionals at every level. To be held on June 9-10, more than 1,000 industry peers will join this complimentary event and participate in its informative sessions, cutting-edge demo stations, live video chats with NICE Actimize experts, exciting keynotes and networking opportunities.
Technologyavnetwork.com

Collabtech Launches Dedicated Virtual Support Service

In response to the scale and volume of new technologies being deployed in meeting rooms to create hybrid workspaces and connected ecosystems, Collabtech is now providing professional, multilingual support globally to take customer service to the next level. [Where Does AV as a Service Fit in the Industry’s Future?]. Industry...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Crypto4A Announces Key Appointments

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Crypto4A Technologies Inc. (C4A) , a Canadian company, is pleased to announce that John Scott will be joining the team as the CEO of C4A effective June 1st, 2021. C4A provides its customers with the ability to migrate and operate trust infrastructures at scale...
Dallas, TXaltenergymag.com

DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility and Partnerships to Support the Industry's Navigation of the Energy Transition

The partnership with CESA will enhance coverage of energy storage allowing for great penetration into the renewables sector while the partnerships with Forth, SECC, and VGIC will enhance coverage of Smart Energy, Electric Vehicles and other Grid-Edge Technologies. DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the adoption of blockchain as a major trend for the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry. Manufacturers are adopting blockchain technology to simplify manufacturing processes and enhance transparency and traceability across their supply chains, thereby improving control over procurement and productivity. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Docufree Announces Several Key Industry Re-Certifications

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced it has been awarded several key certifications, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The company has re-certified as compliant with the Payment...
ConstructionPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Binkley & Barfield Celebrates 50 Years in the Engineering Industry

Binkley & Barfield, an award-winning, full-service civil engineering firm, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. Now in the midst of implementing a five-year strategic plan, Binkley & Barfield is focused on their staff, clients, and technology and innovation to meet ever-changing needs in delivering high-quality projects. Melding tradition, experience, and state-of-the-art technology, the firm has earned a reputation as a trusted adviser that has powered consistent growth since 1971. Binkley & Barfield has become known for its portfolio of projects requiring a range of services, including transportation, structural, traffic, water, wastewater, stormwater, land development, construction management, utility engineering and coordination, subsurface utility engineering, telecommunications, power, pipeline, and emerging technologies. Today, the steadily growing company operates six offices across the state of Texas and has over 240 employees. During the past five decades, Binkley & Barfield has been recognized as an industry leader in engineering services and has received more than 70 industry awards for quality work, safety, employee retention, and more. Binkley & Barfield also prides itself on developing their employees and giving them opportunities for continuous growth. "A lot has changed in the last 50 years since we started this business," said Brett Binkley, CEO of Binkley & Barfield. "What has not changed is that our business continues to be family-owned and operated for two generations and continues to offer our clients top-notch service they can count on." Binkley & Barfield's Chairman of the Board, Larry Barfield, PE, FNSPE, FTEF, credits the firm's longevity to a focus on relationships and innovation. "We are incredibly grateful to the staff, clients, and industry colleagues who helped us reach this milestone," he said. "These relationships are the foundation of Binkley & Barfield's longevity. Together, we have collaborated on many complex projects that inspired us to develop new solutions to engineering challenges and build a reputation for innovative work." "Over five decades of change, one constant remains. We've stayed true to our roots, always focused on providing the best engineering solutions to our clients,” said Binkley & Barfield President Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME, LEED Green Associate. “And we could not have achieved our outstanding success without the dedication of the talented team here at Binkley & Barfield. Their passion for the work—and putting the client first—comes through in everything that they do." “We have a proud history of driving the industry forward,” said David Hamilton, PE, Executive Vice President of Binkley & Barfield. “As we work to achieve our corporate vision of creating a better future for our clients and our communities, we’re taking a moment to reflect on our past, but more importantly to transform ourselves into an even more innovative, diverse, sustainable, customer-focused company for the future.” “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we must be anticipating the next 50 years,” said Youssef Laham, Executive Vice President of Binkley & Barfield. “We have to ensure we have the foundation to continually anticipate shifts in the industry, technology advancements, and client preferences. We must continue to grow, change, and innovate, taking what has been positive and strong about our history and culture—and rapidly adapt to a world in which change is accelerating around us exponentially.”
PoliticsThe Daily Collegian

Penn State industrial engineering sponsors service systems engineering award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering (IME) co-sponsored the Outstanding Innovation in Service Systems Engineering Award competition during the annual spring Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering (IISE) Conference and Expo from May 22-25. The Outstanding Innovation in Service Systems Engineering Award recognizes individuals or teams who have developed innovative techniques to improve the performance of service industries, according to the IISE website. The winners received two complimentary conference registrations and were recognized during the event.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

High-Performance Blockchain Solana Developers Announce Solverse Accelerator to Support Talented Software Engineers

The Solverse Accelerator aims to unite leading blockchain mentors with talented entrepreneurs in order to develop “groundbreaking” Solana projects. Solana is a “high-performance” blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT) platform supporting builders across the globe that are creating crypto apps that “scale today.”. As mentioned in a release shared with...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Impact XM Announces Speaker And Sponsor Lineup For Cross-Industry Virtual Conference, Rethink 2021

DAYTON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM, a global event and experiential marketing agency, has announced its lineup of speakers and sponsors for its biennial thought-leadership conference, Rethink 2021 . Produced in partnership with MeetingPlay, a virtual events platform, the event is set to take place virtually on June 15 and June 16, bringing together over 500 event and experiential marketers across different industries and verticals. The two-day conference aims to support attendees as they reconnect, redesign and reinvent their business for the future.
Businesssgbonline.com

Unifi Announces Key Hires

Unifi, Inc. announced two new additions to its leadership team. James Cooper Jr. has joined the company as its sustainability manager, and Sara Porter has been named brand sales manager, global business development, nonwovens, films and rigid packaging. Cooper brings more than 10 years of sustainability experience to the company...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

IDEXX Laboratories To Present At Stifel Conference And Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) - Get Report, a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in the Stifel Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:00 am (EDT).
SoftwareIndiana Gazette

RCI Announces Integration with Viewpoint PMS

ORLANDO, Fla. -- RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced today its integration with the global, cloud-based resort management system, Viewpoint PMS. By integrating with this comprehensive, automated resort management software, RCI now offers substantial time savings for affiliates, as...