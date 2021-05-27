Key Industry Associations Announce Support of Virtual Engineering Days

Binkley & Barfield, an award-winning, full-service civil engineering firm, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. Now in the midst of implementing a five-year strategic plan, Binkley & Barfield is focused on their staff, clients, and technology and innovation to meet ever-changing needs in delivering high-quality projects. Melding tradition, experience, and state-of-the-art technology, the firm has earned a reputation as a trusted adviser that has powered consistent growth since 1971. Binkley & Barfield has become known for its portfolio of projects requiring a range of services, including transportation, structural, traffic, water, wastewater, stormwater, land development, construction management, utility engineering and coordination, subsurface utility engineering, telecommunications, power, pipeline, and emerging technologies. Today, the steadily growing company operates six offices across the state of Texas and has over 240 employees. During the past five decades, Binkley & Barfield has been recognized as an industry leader in engineering services and has received more than 70 industry awards for quality work, safety, employee retention, and more. Binkley & Barfield also prides itself on developing their employees and giving them opportunities for continuous growth. "A lot has changed in the last 50 years since we started this business," said Brett Binkley, CEO of Binkley & Barfield. "What has not changed is that our business continues to be family-owned and operated for two generations and continues to offer our clients top-notch service they can count on." Binkley & Barfield's Chairman of the Board, Larry Barfield, PE, FNSPE, FTEF, credits the firm's longevity to a focus on relationships and innovation. "We are incredibly grateful to the staff, clients, and industry colleagues who helped us reach this milestone," he said. "These relationships are the foundation of Binkley & Barfield's longevity. Together, we have collaborated on many complex projects that inspired us to develop new solutions to engineering challenges and build a reputation for innovative work." "Over five decades of change, one constant remains. We've stayed true to our roots, always focused on providing the best engineering solutions to our clients,” said Binkley & Barfield President Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME, LEED Green Associate. “And we could not have achieved our outstanding success without the dedication of the talented team here at Binkley & Barfield. Their passion for the work—and putting the client first—comes through in everything that they do." “We have a proud history of driving the industry forward,” said David Hamilton, PE, Executive Vice President of Binkley & Barfield. “As we work to achieve our corporate vision of creating a better future for our clients and our communities, we’re taking a moment to reflect on our past, but more importantly to transform ourselves into an even more innovative, diverse, sustainable, customer-focused company for the future.” “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we must be anticipating the next 50 years,” said Youssef Laham, Executive Vice President of Binkley & Barfield. “We have to ensure we have the foundation to continually anticipate shifts in the industry, technology advancements, and client preferences. We must continue to grow, change, and innovate, taking what has been positive and strong about our history and culture—and rapidly adapt to a world in which change is accelerating around us exponentially.”