NFL

It's Luka Time - But Also Time For Dirk & DFW's Top 10 Golden Oldies

By Richie Whitt
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago
Out with the old. In with the … older?

Phil Mickelson took a 1-iron to Father Time’s kneecaps over the weekend, becoming golf’s oldest major champion winner at age 50. Though the storyline was breathlessly exhausted – through improved equipment, nutrition and generally improved health, athletes are playing better and humans are living longer than ever – it is indeed an astonishing, unprecedented accomplishment.

One, for what it’s worth, that has never been duplicated in the history of Dallas-Fort Worth sports. We’ve never witnessed a 50-year-old professional team-sport athlete, though there have been a handful of notable performances by 40-somethings led by some you’ll remember (Nolan Ryan), others you’ve forgotten (Eddie Murray) and one you barely knew (Kevin Willis?).

Despite the advancements leading to productive longevity, our teams are still powered by youth. Among the four major franchises, none sport a player older than 36.

The Dallas Cowboys’ oldest is newly-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, a ripe 35. We think of Tyron Smith as the elder statesman, but after all his accolades and injuries he only turned 30 last December. The 2021 team – powered by two stars in Dak Prescott (27) and Zeke Elliott (25) that, combined, barely top Mickelson – will be the NFL’s fifth-youngest.

The Dallas Mavericks were counting on veteran J.J. Redick for playoff sharp-shooting, but the 36-year-old has been sidelined by a foot injury. Instead, they build their franchise and lead the Los Angeles Clippers behind a pair of youngsters in Luka Doncic (22) and Kristaps Porzingis (25). ... with Luka finding himself dramatically involved in a passing-the-torch moment in a Game 2 NBA Playoffs moment in a win over the Clippers.

Same scenario for the Texas Rangers, who boast closer Ian Kennedy as their oldest player at only 36 and a budding star in Adolis Garcia who is one of the baseball season’s surprising stories at 28. Likewise, the Dallas Stars have no players flirting with 40, much less 50. Joe Pavelski is the oldest at 36; star Jamie Benn only 31.

Matching Mickelson’s good-as-old victory has rarely happened in the history of team sports. Satchell Paige pitched in the majors at 59, hockey’s Gordie Howe played until he was 52, George Blanda threw passes as the Oakland Raiders’ quarterback at 48 and some guy named Nate Hickey bounced around pro basketball’s peach-basket era until he was 45.

Forty may be the new 30. But 50 is the new PGA champion.

Locally, we’ve enjoyed 11 athletes having (mostly) productive seasons into their fifth decade. Those that excelled just shy of 40 include Mike Modano (30 points in 59 games at age 39 for the Stars in 2010), Guy Carbonneau (finished in Top 10 for Selke Trophy at 39 while helping Stars to second consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2000), L.P. Ladouceur (another season of perfect snaps for Cowboys at age 39 in 2020) and Jason Kidd (started 48 of 66 Mavs’ games at 38 in lockout-shortened 2012).

DFW’s best Oldies-but-Goodies …

46, Nolan Ryan – On the Ryan Express’ final tour, he went 5-5 with the Rangers in 1993 and struck out the final 46 of his record 5,714.

45, Bartolo Colon – Portly pitcher won seven games and provided comedic relief for the 95-loss Rangers in 2018.

44, Kevin Willis – The oldest modern-era NBA player finished his 24-year career with five games (but only 12 points) for the Mavs in 2007.

43, Eddie Murray – Oldest player in Cowboys’ history came out of retirement in December 1999 and made seven field goals in four games in replacing struggling kicker Richie Cunningham.

42, Omar Vizquel – Utility infielder played 62 games and hit a decent .266 for Rangers in 2009.

42, Charlie Hough – Between dugout cigarettes, the Rangers’ all-time winningest pitcher knuckleballed his way to 32 starts, 218 innings and 12 victories in 1990.

41, Vinny Testaverde – Started 15 games at quarterback in 2004 after Cowboys’ head coach Bill Parcells cut Quincy Carter and went to his reliable relic.

41, Gaylord Perry – Future Hall of Famer recorded six of his 314 career wins with the Rangers in 1980.

40, Dirk Nowitzki – Punctuated his historic 21-season run in Dallas by playing 51 games in 2019 and scoring the last of his 31,560 points.

40, Jaromir Jagr – Legendary NHL forward produced 14 goals and 26 points in a one-year cameo with the Stars in 2013.

40, Brad Johnson – Started three games (going 1-2) in place of injured starter Tony Romo for the Cowboys midway through 2008.

