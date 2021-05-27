Cancel
Cancer

Daiichi Sankyo and Guardant Health Team Up for Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Advanced NSCLC

By Denise Myshko
onclive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaiichi Sankyo Inc. is collaborating with Guardant Health Inc. to develop a companion diagnostic for fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, which is being studied to treat patients with advanced metastatic HER2-mutated non‒small cell lung cancer. Daiichi Sankyo Inc. is collaborating with Guardant Health Inc. to develop a companion diagnostic for fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu),...

www.onclive.com
#Clinical Oncology#Clinical Testing#Clinical Development#Breast Cancer Treatment#Advanced Lung Cancer#Advanced Nsclc#Daiichi Sankyo Inc#Guardant Health Inc#Deruxtecan Nxki#Bpharm#Fopq#Onclive#Icr#Dcr#Dor#Fda#Destiny Lung01#Nct03505710#Ci#Os
