Daiichi Sankyo and Guardant Health Team Up for Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Advanced NSCLC

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of an expanded scope of companion diagnostic (CDx) claims for the therascreen® KRAS RGQ PCR Kit (therascreen KRAS Kit) after it received U.S. regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in the identification of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that may be eligible for treatment with LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib), a newly approved therapy developed and marketed by Amgen Inc. (AMGN).