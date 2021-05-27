Pokemon Go Fest 2021 dates, ticket prices, and theme revealed

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is set for July 17 and 18, with special music-themed events for both ticketed and free attendees. Speaking of tickets, the first big piece of Pokemon Go Fest news is that Niantic is slashing prices from previous years: in honor of Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary (and Pokemon's 25th) you'll only need to pay $5 instead of $14.99 to get your virtual ticket. The complete experience will include a Special Research story where you help Professor Willow put on a concert, including whether you want Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star to take the stage. Your choice will determine which special new track from Pokemon series music producer Junichi Masuda will play throughout the event, so choose wisely.