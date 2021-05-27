Cancel
Violent Crimes

Police officers accused of sharing murder scene photos apologise in court

By Erin Santillo, Henry Vaughan (PA)
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Metropolitan Police officers have apologised in court for taking photographs of a double murder scene before sharing them on WhatsApp. PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, are charged with misconduct in a public office between 7 and 23 June last year over the pictures of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46.

www.kentlive.news
