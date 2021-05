CHICAGO — At least five people were shot and one person was killed in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police. A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 14th Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of the body. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.