Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

We finally tried the Sonic Hard Seltzers…

By Lucas
thelostogle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most wind-swept Oklahomans, my tradition back in the high school days was to go to Sonic for a Route 44, have my friend’s older sister buy us the cheapest bottle of vodka possible, mix them all up, and then go drink in a field somewhere out near Anderson Road. Basically, it was the quintessential Oklahoma suburban experience.

www.thelostogle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Candle#Hard Seltzer#Art#Food Drink#Hard Liquor#Vodka#Alcoholic Beverage#The Sonic Hard Seltzers#Oklahomans#Sonic And Coop#Lemon Pledge#Ocean Water#Sonic Tropical Variety#Cherry Limeade Coop#Flavored Seltzers#Original Lemonade#Tasty#Weird Bitter Smell#Flavors#Vice Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

New 'AudaCity' podcast: Tasting the SONIC/COOP hard seltzers, The Nova development, Sherlock in OKC, scooters, more

Want more video? Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeXBg5_c4VxGGR_kxMHb2wg. We taste test the SONIC/COOP collaborative hard seltzer product and suggest some of our favorite SONIC menu items with which to pair each flavor. We also talk about The Nova development announcement, the Sherlock Holmes exhibit at Science Museum Oklahoma, experiences we’ve had as OKC opens up, an announcement on in-person Chamber events and more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

14 best hard seltzers to have on your radar this summer

Hard seltzers made their way over from the US last year, and in a flurry of new launches, attempted to dominate the summer. Tipped by us as one of the big drinks trends to look out for, this year they’re back in earnest with an astonishing number of new launches coming from British and US brands alike.Marketed on their appeal as a better-for-you, lower calorie option, and packed in convenient single-serve cans, shrewd minds would say they’re well-placed to take advantage of another summer dominated by greater health awareness, as well outdoor gatherings.But what exactly is a hard seltzer? Simply...
Food & Drinkscstoredecisions.com

Limited-Edition Hard Seltzer Pride Packs

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is releasing a limited-edition Pride Packs featuring a modern take on the rainbow colorway. Most importantly, the new can stands as a symbol of our broader commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community as it proudly boasts Vizzy’s partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Since launching in 2020, the hard seltzer brand committed $1 million to HRC to support its mission of creating a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.
Drinkskadn.com

The Latest Drink Trend: Hard Pickle Juice Seltzer

An April Fool's joke turned into a reality for one drink insulating company. Brumate is debuting a Hard Pickle Juice Seltzer, well being that it's currently only available for pre-order Adam Olivier and Taylor Trache decided to make their own!
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Cocktail Recipe: Mix Mezcal & Hard Seltzer for a Cool Summer Drink

The Mezcalita Fizz combines Blue Norther Agave Lime and Mezcal for a sophisticated and refreshing sip. It’s been a rainy month of May. But here in Central Texas, we know one thing for sure: this summer will be a scorcher. There’s an easy way to beat the heat and chill out at the same time – a cool cocktail that combines two of the hottest trends for Austin’s drinkers: hard seltzer and Mezcal.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Hard Seltzer, According To Truly Hard Seltzer's Casey O'Neill - Exclusive

Is there a beverage category more misunderstood than hard seltzer? In beverage parlance, Alcohol.org explains that the word "hard" refers to an alcoholic beverage produced through distillation, while "seltzer" if of course just plain old carbonated water. However, in the five or so years since hard seltzer exploded onto the alcoholic beverage market and into the eager hands of the young, sensation-craving yet health conscious masses (via Vox), the phrase has come to mean far more than the sum of its seemingly basic parts. Now, the fastest growing brand in the hard seltzer category (as shared in a press release), Truly Hard Seltzer is on a mission to set the record straight. Using psychedelic cartoons and a live-action assist by Grammy-winning mega-star Dua Lipa, Truly's new 30-second ad for its Hard Seltzer drives home that hard seltzer means raucous flavor — multiple raucous flavors, in fact (via YouTube).
Grocery & Supermaketdrinks-insight-network.com

France is seeing a boom in its hard seltzer market

While the hard seltzer category was non-existent in France a year ago, despite being a hugely growing segment in the US, competition has been intensifying in the French alcoholic sparkling water market this year. Hard seltzers appeared on the market in 2020 and their presence has been growing in French supermarkets in 2021, as the trend seems to be accelerating since this spring, in line with consumer health and wellness trends away from products with high ABV% content.
DrinksBevNET.com

Bluecoat Gin Introduces Gin For DIY Hard Seltzer Drinks

Where to get it: Retail focus will begin in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and Washington, D.C., with additional markets to come. Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is the one-step answer for consumers looking to elevate from drinking to cocktailing. Refreshing with a botanical mix highlighted by organic, dried tropical yuzu and whole black limes, Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is perfect for mixing with your favorite soda water and is ideal for those moments that call for convenient, refreshing drinks, but perhaps also call for a more sophisticated flavor profile and a presentation that’s more refined than a canned, ready-to-drink cocktail can deliver. Just combine one part Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer and three parts premium club soda or seltzer over fresh ice in a long glass, stir to chill, and you’ve created a DIY hard seltzer – a proper drink with a quality base spirit.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Reason For This Beer Vs. Hard Seltzer Legal Dispute

Guys, remember when hard seltzer was our biggest concern as a society? Well, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and Constellation Brands are still living like it's 2019, arguing over the merits of a certain fizzy alcoholic water, according to Food & Wine. That's because the former owns the Corona brand worldwide, while the latter owns the Corona beer brand in the U.S. Not a huge difference, really, and, if you don't count the somewhat horrendous PR that the word "corona" has been getting in recent years, there probably hasn't been much for the two beverage companies to worry about, historically speaking.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Urban South Brewery Adds New Summer Flavors to Paradise Park Hard Seltzer Line

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery is expanding its innovative line of hard seltzers, Paradise Park Hard Seltzer. Three new tropical flavors have joined the hard seltzer lineup for the summer season: Pina Colada, Aloha Punch and Passionfruit Orange Guava. Paradise Park Hard Seltzers are currently available in single-flavor six-packs or variety 12-packs at the New Orleans taproom and will soon be available in stores throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint (Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee).
RecipesBrewbound.com

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Hard Seltzer Hits Shelves

Pewaukee, Wis. – Award-winning chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay announced his hard seltzer, Hell’s Seltzer, is now available on shelves across the U.S. Currently in 25 states, Hell’s Seltzer will be sold nationwide by mid-summer. The four Hell’s Kitchen-inspired flavors, including Berry Inferno, Knicker Twist, Mean Green and That’s Forked are sold in variety 12-packs. Partners, Brew Pipeline, Global Brews of London worked with Ramsay over the past year to bring this collaboration to life.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

How to Make and Serve an Aperol Spritz with Truly Hard Seltzer

If there is one iconic, low-ABV cocktail to know it’s the Aperol Spritz. Ordering a spritz anywhere from brunch to dinner is an easy way to flex your best take on mindful drinking or gear up for the evening’s bolder beverages yet to come. Either way, the simple drink is a staple behind every bar and an easy cocktail to mix up at home.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Hallmark Channel Has Its Own Hard Seltzer

The hard seltzer market has blown up over the last few years and now a surprising source is getting in the game – the Hallmark Channel. Last year they teamed up with Wines That Rock to launch their own line of Hallmark Channel Wines. It’s billed as “a new way for people to enjoy the network’s signature holiday original movies.” And now they’re adding a boozy seltzer to the lineup.
Brooklyn, NYBrewbound.com

Other Half launches Oh2 hard seltzer line

Brooklyn, NY – Other Half Brewing welcomes the start of summer with Oh2 (5% ABV), a new line of gluten-free hard seltzers. Created at the new Domino Park location but available at all Other Half Brewery sites, Oh2 seltzers max out at 120 calories and 2 carbohydrates per 12 oz can.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cocktail-Inspired Hard Seltzers

Gerry's hard seltzers can be identified with their uplifting, minimalist schemes, pastel color palettes and campaign photos of youth living life to the fullest. The gluten-free and vegan beverages are all-natural hard seltzers that are made with rum, vodka or gin and refreshing fruit flavors like watermelon, pineapple, lime, apple, kiwi and passionfruit.
DrinksPosted by
KFIL Radio

Really There Is A Pickle Flavored Hard Seltzer Coming This Summer

It sounds like an April Fools joke, but it certainly appears to be the real dill, I mean deal. A hard seltzer flavored like a dill pickle seems to be making it's limited summer debut this year, and as odd as it sounds a pickle-flavored seltzer, it also seems like it would be remarkably refreshing on one of those hot and humid Minnesota summer days.
Drinkscstoredecisions.com

Hard Seltzer and Iced Tea Variety Packs

Bud Light Seltzer has introduced its Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack and limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack. Both variety packs hit store shelves on May 24. The Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack features four summer classics — Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Tangerine Iced Tea and Apple Iced Tea — made with cane sugar and natural flavors. The new limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack gives consumers two fan-favorite flavors in one single pack, the new Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea and Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, which launched earlier this year. The six flavors within this pack include: Raspberry Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Apple Iced Tea, Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. The new Mix Pack allows consumers to enjoy their seltzer the way they want, including mixing and matching flavors to create the ultimate summer drink. The Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack will be available in 12-ounce slim can variety 24-packs, with each can coming in at the perfect balance of 100 calories, less than one gram of sugar and 5% ABV. New Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea will also be sold separately in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs and 25-ounce single cans (Peach flavor only).