We finally tried the Sonic Hard Seltzers…

Is there a beverage category more misunderstood than hard seltzer? In beverage parlance, Alcohol.org explains that the word "hard" refers to an alcoholic beverage produced through distillation, while "seltzer" if of course just plain old carbonated water. However, in the five or so years since hard seltzer exploded onto the alcoholic beverage market and into the eager hands of the young, sensation-craving yet health conscious masses (via Vox), the phrase has come to mean far more than the sum of its seemingly basic parts. Now, the fastest growing brand in the hard seltzer category (as shared in a press release), Truly Hard Seltzer is on a mission to set the record straight. Using psychedelic cartoons and a live-action assist by Grammy-winning mega-star Dua Lipa, Truly's new 30-second ad for its Hard Seltzer drives home that hard seltzer means raucous flavor — multiple raucous flavors, in fact (via YouTube).