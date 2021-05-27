newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chambers USA 2021 Recognizes RCCB Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Practice and Two Distinguished RCCB Lawyers Among Leaders

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

RCCB ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for the first time. Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is pleased to announce, for the first time, RCCB has been ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for our work in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds. RCCB is considerably smaller and younger than the other firms ranked, making this recognition particularly meaningful. The Chambers USA guide, in existence since 1989, is considered to be the leading directory in the legal profession. Additionally, the guide recognizes highly-regarded Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr., for the first time, for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, and esteemed Partner David Gitlin returns to the guide for the 14th year as a top-ranked attorney in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Mergers And Acquisitions#Legal Profession#Chambers And Partners#International Business#Business Law#Private Business#Llc#Philadelphia Surrounds#M A#Corporate Law Experience#Corporate Restructurings#Legal Expertise#Attorneys#Venture Capital Matters#U S Firms#Managing Partner#Business Acumen#Professional Conduct#International Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Washington, DCTennessee Tribune

Veteran Business Executive Forms Minority-Owned Professional Services and Corporate Advisory Holding Company

Washington, DC – In response to the growing market demand to provide integrated professional and business solutions, veteran business executive and CEO advisor Jarvis Stewart announced today the formation of Highland Poe. Stewart will serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the holding company and Chief Strategist to each of the three portfolio companies – Cover Communications, Ian Reid, and HP Global Advisors.
LawLaw.com

Can Law Firms Innovate Remotely? Thompson Hine's Deborah Read Is Skeptical.

Managing partner Deborah Read isn’t yet certain when Thompson Hine’s lawyers will return to the office in large numbers, or what “normal” will look like once they do, but she’s sure of one thing: There is something lost when lawyers can connect only virtually, especially in terms of training and development, and eventually clients will take notice.
Businessai-cio.com

Arch Capital Names Christine Todd CIO

Insurance firm Arch Capital Group has named Christine Todd as it chief investment officer, effective June 7. Todd will oversee the investment strategy for the firm’s $26 billion investment portfolio and will succeed W. Preston Hutchings, who is retiring from Arch Capital later this year after more than 15 years at the post.
BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Chambers USA 2021 ranks 108 Bradley attorneys and 34 practice areas

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.
EconomyMedscape News

Study Finds Little Impact of Private Equity on Dermatology Practices

A new study suggests that private investor ownership of dermatology practices has little impact on spending, but does result in a small increase in the number of patients seen per dermatologist, and slightly higher reimbursement per clinician. The authors reported that — with an average of five quarters postacquisition —...
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Torres Law's Olga Torres Named To Chambers USA Guide To Country's Top International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions Lawyers In 2021

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Torres, Managing Member of Torres Law, an international trade and national security law firm, has been named among the country's top international trade and economic sanctions lawyers by Chamber USA. Recognized for her "strong practice in the export controls and sanctions...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Dallas Trial Lawyer Alex Brauer Earns Repeat Chambers USA Honors

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC co-founder Alex Brauer continues to garner recognition for his work in commercial litigation with repeat placement in the Chambers USA guide. Honored in the category of "Litigation: General Commercial - Texas: Dallas, Fort Wort & Surrounds," this is his third consecutive year to be named among the top attorneys in North Texas.
MLBPosted by
TheStreet

Rusty Hardin Recognized Again By Chambers USA As A Top Texas Trial Lawyer

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin continues to solidify his position among the country's leading attorneys for commercial litigation and white-collar and government investigations with repeat selection to the 2021 Chambers USA guide. Widely considered to be the most respected global legal directory, this will...
LawWest Virginia Record

FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Chambers USA Recognizes Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Attorneys

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on May 20. Five Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso attorneys were recently ranked in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA. Michael Bonasso – Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statesman) Robert L. Coffield – Corporate/Commercial: Healthcare. Thomas V. Flaherty – Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statesman) Edward...
Medical & Biotechtheubj.com

Workman Nydegger Gets Nationally Recognized by Chambers USA

Workman Nydegger has been seen in the 2021 Chambers USA Guide in the field of Intellectual Property. Chambers communicated that Workman Nydegger “continues being a basic firm watching out” and applauded its specialist understanding of IP matters remarking that the team has “particularly significant experience in technology, life sciences and engineering.”
Real EstateTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2021 Guide

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 180 attorneys recognized in The Chambers USA 2021 Guide, marking a 20% increase over last year. The firm is recognized in more than 40 of the guide’s practice areas across 19 regions. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than...