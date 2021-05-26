newsbreak-logo
What Is the Meaning of the Proverb, 'Hope Deferred Makes the Heart Sick'?

crosswalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProverbs 13:12 is where you can find the phrase, "hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life" (NIV). Many translations translate the phrase "hope deferred makes the heart sick" in the same way, with the same words. "Defer" means to put off to a later time or postpone. When we’re hoping for something, we don’t want to put it off for later. We want it now. The Message paraphrase says it this way: "unrelenting disappointment leaves you heartsick." When we are looking at something as unrelenting disappointment, we probably aren’t seeing God’s providence. This is why God in His wisdom defers some things in our lives – so He can teach us more about the whole picture.

