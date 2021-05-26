newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

3 Truths about God Christians Can Learn from the Story of Hagar

crosswalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the news has been filled with reports about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It seems as though for years, there has been conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Where did it all start? Way back in the Old Testament we find the roots of the ongoing conflict. This leads to our introduction to Hagar, and the many lessons we can learn from her story.

www.crosswalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Hagar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Religious Faith#Jews#Church History#Jewish History#Israelis#Egyptian#Psalmist#Churchgoers#Heathens#Facebook#Truths Christians#Praise God#Palestinian Believers#Forgiveness#Sinners#Prayer#Book#Grace#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
News Break
Instagram
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionForward

The silence from my Christian colleagues is deafening

In a famous Hasidic story, a rabbi asks his disciple: “Do you love me?”. To which the disciple replies: “Of course I love you!”. The rabbi continues. “Do you know what causes me pain?” he asks. “Rabbi, how can I know what causes you pain?”. To which the rabbi responds:...
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

God is working in us

No matter what we are going to face this next week, we will not face it alone. God is with us, He is in you, and He is for you. “Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:12-13)
Religionwhatsnewlaporte.com

Articles of faith

In celebration of Pentecost, Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon Sunday, “The Spirit’s Breath,” is based on Acts 2:1-21. The theme is the gift of the Holy Spirit descending on the people as the Christian church is born. Pentecost is linked to a Jewish feast (Leviticus 23:15-21), a time of covenant renewal...
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Will the Breath of God Blow on Us, Too?

On Resurrection Day, Jesus breathed on His disciples, a gesture odd in itself but packed with meaning for our celebration of Pentecost today. Gospel (Read Jn 20:19-23) Today’s Gospel tells us that Jesus surprised the disciples “on the evening of that first day of the week” by appearing in their midst without using a door (locked “for fear of the Jews”). We wonder if He had to calm them down a bit, because He said, twice, “Peace be with you.” We can imagine how startled they were. He showed them His wounds, in case they thought He was a ghost. Then, Jesus gave the apostles an astonishing commission: “As the Father has sent Me, so I send you.” What had begun three years earlier with a call to “Follow Me” (Mt 4:19) culminated in a sending out. Their work was to be a continuation of the divine apostleship of Jesus (“apostle” means “one sent”; see Heb. 3:1). If we have paid attention to the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ companionship with these men, we have seen clear indications that He intended to give the apostles authority to build His Church and do His work. We are impressed by the scope of their mission but not really surprised by it. However, after announcing His directive to them, Jesus steps out of the expected with an action that can only be described as strange: “He breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit.’” Don’t let familiarity with this verse rob it of its shock value. Why on earth did Jesus breathe on His apostles?
Religiondailyrecordnews.com

Letter: Christianity does not refer to God as mother

In response to the article by Rebecca Thomas, associate pastor at Kittitas New Life Assembly Church, May 8, 2021; “God as Mother, not just on Mother’s Day”. “God as Mother” is an expression used by the Hindu religion in reference to their god, Devi. Biblical Christianity has never referred God as “Mother”. The biblical references cited acknowledge the equality of both men and women before God and the breadth of our Father’s nature and love that includes both masculine and feminine characteristics. Jesus specifically and only referred to God as Father, “I ascend to my Father, and your Father, my God, and your God.” John 20:17. He did so 165 times in the Gospels. He instructed his disciples to approach God as “Our Father in heaven” Matthew 6:9.
Religionsoutheastiowaunion.com

Being powerless can be a desirable super power

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?. For example, if you belonged to the Incredible family, would you want the strength of Mr. Incredible, the flexibility of his wife, or the speed of Dash? And don’t forget older sister Violet’s force shield or baby Jack-Jack’s shape shifting!
ReligionHerald-Times

Intercessory prayer opens doors for God to move

Thursday was the National Day of Prayer, a day for us as a nation to lift our hearts to God in prayer for America; a day to recognize God’s control and together seek his guidance and direction. We need his intervention. I wonder how many actually took time out to...
Martinsville, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Fighting temptations: Which gate will you choose?

Our children are blessings. We have been given the wonderful opportunity to guide them. God has a good plan for us and for them. The Bible tells us He never calls us without equipping us. He has given us all we need. The question is, do we trust and believe him? We don’t have all the answers but he does.
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

The Truth About Angels

KINGSTON — There have been many books, TV shows, magazine articles, and even movies concerning angels. They adorn Christmas cards, jewelry, and clothes. There is much misinformation about these heavenly beings created by God and the next six-week course of The Women’s Bible Study seeks to remedy this. Scripture has...
ReligionFairbanks Daily News-Miner

My soul, the ‘me’ I’ve always been

Philippians 3:20-21 (NIV) — “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”. May...
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Hope and trust

Hope is something we look forward to. Trust is our action and investment in someone or something to bring us to the realization of our hope. Our deepest longing is the thing for which we hope, and we are motivated to follow the one who we believe will give us our heart’s desire.
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Four times Jesus said, “Come!”

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. Jesus was God wrapped in flesh and dwelling among humankind. Those around him could see him, touch him and hear him — up close and personal. As God living in an earthly body, he used his voice to speak to people. On at least four occasions, Jesus said, “Come,” to issue invitations to people to experience God’s glory through him. My prayer for you is that as you read Jesus’ four invitations, you will find yourself in these and hear him call to you as well.
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Faith and Family for May 23: Pentecost Sunday

On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst. Shortly after Easter one year, a woman in my parish who had been received into the Church at the Easter Vigil told me how welcomed she felt in the Catholic family. The sense of openness and tolerance she experienced was especially important to her.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Prayer. The Language of Love

When I was a young child I recall praying to God on a daily basis. It was more like just talking to Him. I thanked Him for candy, for my family, for our house, for my dog, for my cat, but NEVER for spiders. I do remember my first religious...
Religioncountynewsonline.org

Are We On the Same Street?

“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’” (John 14:6 ESV). This is Jesus’ response to Thomas’ question, which he asked in verse 5, “Thomas said to Him (Jesus), ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’”
Religionnw-connection.com

The Conflict in the Believer Between the Adamic nature and the Indwelling Spirit of God:

Before our we get into the 7th chapter of Romans, a review of what leads up to it is in order. Romans 5:1 – 2 reads: “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.” These are blessed assurances for believers; we stand justified and have peace with God through the Lord Jesus Christ and rejoice in the hope of the Glory of God. However, these blessings are by faith and faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen, Hebrews 11:1. So while we hope (earnestly expect these blessings) we are unable to see them, while in reality we live in humble, frail human bodies, dealing day by day with the world, the flesh and the Devil. As believers, we recognize our propensity to sin, knowing God cannot condone sin, Habakkuk 1:13. Thus, Paul proceeds to explain how the factual truth of Romans 5:1 – 2 works out in our tangible living experience. Briefly summarized are the passages following Romans 5:2, which have been referenced in previous NW Connection articles.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ARMSTRONG-REINER: Unity is found in following Jesus

“Do not be too quick to condemn the man who no longer believes in God: for it is perhaps your own coldness and avarice and mediocrity and materialism and selfishness that have chilled his faith.”. We are quick to complain about those leaving the church. But do we stop and...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Methodist Church confirms students

After coronavirus interruptions, the United Methodist Church wrapped up its 2021 Confirmation Class on April 18. “Confirmation is not really an end to learning about Jesus, God and the church, but simply a major milestone in living as a Christian. After Confirmation, youth are encouraged to continue growing in relationship with God through youth groups, worship attendance, summer church camps, regional and national youth events, bible studies and mission work,” confirmation co-leader Beata Ferris said.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: Prayer can be a struggle. That’s normal. Embrace it.

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. It was the first time in more than six months that visitors and pilgrims have been able to attend the audience. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Below is...