Exclusive pre-order: Foxing’s new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon’ on beautiful swirl vinyl! (limited to 200)

It's been three years since rap-metal masters P.O.D. dropped their most recent album, Circles, and fans have been desperate to know if the band has any plans to put out a new one anytime soon. The short answer to that question is... maybe. P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel recently spoke with PopCulture.com and exclusively told us that the band has "been doing some writing." Curiel went on to say that they are "always working on new tunes" but cautiously added, "Now whether they make the cut (and) make a record, that's yet to be seen."