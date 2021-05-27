newsbreak-logo
Exclusive pre-order: Foxing’s new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon’ on beautiful swirl vinyl! (limited to 200)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order our exclusive orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Foxing's anticipated new album here. Foxing just finally announced their highly anticipated fourth album, Draw Down The Moon (and released its third single), and we're now thrilled to reveal that we're partnering with the band on an exclusive, very awesome-looking orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Draw Down The Moon, which is limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours from the BV store while they last. They look like this:

www.brooklynvegan.com
