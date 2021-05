It might look like a postcard from Arizona, but this photo shows something even more bizarre: the planet MarsAs seen by the NASA Rover Curiosity. The photo is a combination of 21 photos of a vehicle recently taken from studying a strange kind of soft cloud over his Gale Crater home. Scientists on Earth realized two years ago that more clouds formed earlier in the Martian year than they had expected. So in March this year Curiosity When he looked at the early clouds, he was not disappointed. The clouds actually appeared in late January, when the robotic sky watch began to document the thin, ice-rich clouds that sometimes scatter sunlight into color screens.