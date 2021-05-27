newsbreak-logo
GI Show – Biomutant, Knockout City, And Deathloop Interview

By Ben Reeves
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of the games we've been digging recently, including Biomutant, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Knockout City, and Portal Reloaded. We close the show by interviewing Arkane Studios' game director Dinga Bakaba (@DBakaba) and art director Sébastien Mitton (@mitmitman) about their newest project Deathloop and why they didn't just make another Dishonored.

