GI Show – Biomutant, Knockout City, And Deathloop Interview
On this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of the games we've been digging recently, including Biomutant, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Knockout City, and Portal Reloaded. We close the show by interviewing Arkane Studios' game director Dinga Bakaba (@DBakaba) and art director Sébastien Mitton (@mitmitman) about their newest project Deathloop and why they didn't just make another Dishonored.www.gameinformer.com