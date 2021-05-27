newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

By VIP Recordings
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VIP Recordings’ “Red Devil” compilation debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Sales Chart features some of the best independent Hip-hop and Pop artists in the music industry. Hybrid styles of powerhouse independent Hip-hop artists and notorious Pop/R&B artists headline a powerful mixture of musical styles on this VIP Recordings compilation album.

www.americanpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Sony Music Entertainment#Hip Hop Music#Compilation Album#Pop Music#Recording Artists#Billboard#Game Music#Musical Artists#Vip Recordings#Pop R B#A R#Vip Recording#C Stud Vill#Dockko#Ralphy Clouds#K Mac Beats#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Excision drops long-awaited ‘Back to Back’ with Armanni Reign, UBUR on 20-track ‘Night: Vol. 4’ compilation

Excision‘s label Subsidia Records is known for sourcing new artists and tastemaking across all sub-sects of the greater bass genre. Now, the imprint continues to feed listeners with dubstep drops and battering bass breaks on Night: Vol. 4. The latest installment of Subsidia’s Night series, the compilation project includes 20 releases from artists such as Felmax, Dubscribe, Shoku, Elusion and more.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo Breaks MULTIPLE Billboard Records as ‘good 4 u’ Debuts at #1

‘Drivers License’ star Olivia Rodrigo has driven her name right into Billboard history books again thanks to the success of her latest single, ‘good 4 u.’. Just four months after debuting at #1 with her debut single, ‘Drivers License’ (which now holds the record for the longest-running debut #1 single in history), Rodrigo’s found herself in a similar spot with her latest release ‘good 4 u.’
Musicmagneticmag.com

CircoLoco & Rockstar Games Launching Label CircoLoco Records With Compilation

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games have launched a record label CircoLoco Records. The collaboration will put out a series of EPs that will lead to a forthcoming compilation album, Monday Dreamin. Among those on the compilation include Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, Moodymann, Rampa, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi, Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa) & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes and more. The first track from the compilation, Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes,” is now available now.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records

Share the post "Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records" The legendary post-hardcore group, Thursday, are in the midst of a year of landmark anniversaries, including the twentieth anniversary of their breakout album ‘Full Collapse’ and the tenth anniversary of their last release ‘No Devolución.’ However, today the band released the long-awaited reissue of their 1999 full-length, ‘Waiting.’ The always-coveted debut album has been long out of print until now, available on vinyl and streaming services through Velocity Records, the newly relaunched label in partnership with Equal Vision Records.
Musichypebeast.com

'F9' Soundtrack To Feature A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, RZA and More

With F9: The Fast Saga scheduled to hit U.S. theaters this June, Universal Music and Atlantic Records have unveiled the soundtrack’s star-studded tracklist. The 14-track project is set to feature contributions from the likes of Skepta, the late Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Project Pat on “Lane Switcha,” Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn on “I Won,” Don Toliver, Lil Durk and Latto on “Fast Lane” and The Prodigy and RZA on “Breathe.”
Musicdjmag.com

Jamz Supernova’s Future Bounce announces debut vinyl compilation

Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce label has revealed full details of its first vinyl release. 'Future Bounce Club Series: Vol 1', which will be released next month, takes in 11 tracks from the label's Club Series project to date, that were originally released digitally across last year and this year. The...
CelebritiesBillboard

J. Cole Collects Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘The Off-Season’

Plus: Nicki Minaj, The Black Keys and Alan Jackson debut in top 10. J. Cole’s The Off-Season barges in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 2021’s biggest week for a hip-hop release, as the set launches with 282,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 20, according to MRC Data. The Off-Season was released via Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope on May 14 and also scores the year’s largest streaming week for any album.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Records as Debut Album Tops U.K. Chart

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker becomes the youngest solo artist to score a No. 1 album and single in the same week and she garners the biggest sales week of 2021 so far. AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has become the youngest solo artist ever to land a U.K. number one album and single in the same week.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Bachelor Unleash Debut Album Doomin’ Sun: Stream

Bachelor — the new collaborative project made up of Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound frontwoman Ellen Kempner — have officially dropped their debut album Doomin’ Sun. Stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify. They’ve also shared a twisted new video for “Back Of My Head”, in which Duterte’s and Kempner’s obsession for Harry Styles leads to a kidnapping gone awry.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Priority Beats | Meet The Grammy-Nominated Husband & Wife Producer Duo

Ever heard of the wife and husband duo who’s produced for the likes of Anuel AA, Lil Baby, and Polo G? Introducing Priority Beats, the Grammy-nominated producer, engineer, & songwriting duo who describe themselves as “the ultimate one stop shop.” Composed of Ashley and Dericco Peck, the two creative individuals are here to change the industry standard—simultaneously standing for black love while doing it.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Release Eighth Studio Album 'Break Our Fall'

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen. Founding member Chadwick Stokes recently stopped by Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary to film a socially distant session with WGBH / Front Row Live. PRESS HERE to watch! Dispatch will be taking the songs from Break Our Fall on the road later this year and a big tour announcement is coming next week. Stay tuned for more information!