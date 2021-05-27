Bristol Palin Reveals Tummy Tuck Scars: 'Worst Pain of My Life'
Bristol Palin is keeping it real about her plastic surgery journey. The former Teen Mom OG star, 30, took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the scars circling her hips from a tummy tuck she says she got back in 2018, reminding her followers not to compare themselves to other people they see on social media. Lifting up her sweatshirt to show off her toned stomach, Palin then pans the camera to show the large scar across her torso.popculture.com