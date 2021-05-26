New Alzheimer’s treatment using ultrasound yields 75% success rate, restoring complete memory function in trial run

Over 20 million people worldwide have schizophrenia. This mental illness has a number of serious symptoms – such as seeing or hearing things that aren’t there (hallucnations), having irrational ideas (delusions), apathy, blunting of emotions and loss of pleasure. While the condition is usually managed with so-called antipsychotic drugs, these drugs don’t work equally well for everyone – meaning some have to try more than one kind of treatment before they find one that helps them. Around one-third of patients even fail to respond to two or more treatments they’re prescribed. But a new blood test device we helped to evaluate may provide a fast, easy-to-use solution for these treatment-resistant patients.