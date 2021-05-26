newsbreak-logo
New Alzheimer’s treatment using ultrasound yields 75% success rate, restoring complete memory function in trial run

By S.D. Wells
NaturalNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Natural News) A new Alzheimer’s treatment called focused therapeutic ultrasound beams sound waves into brain tissue and stimulates the brain’s waste removal system, safely enabling a clearance of the plaques, clumps and tangles that block memories. This non-invasive technology uses sound waves to safely open the blood-brain barrier where your ‘janitorial’ microglial cells can sweep out the garbage for a few hours, including beta-amyloid clumps (sticky proteins) and neurofibrillary tangles (that clog neurons), the two most common lesions in the brain that build up over time, blocking memories while leading to strokes and dementia.

www.naturalnews.com
