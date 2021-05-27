Day of Action Against Anti-Semitism recognized on May 27th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There has been a surge in antisemitism in the United States and around the world. This hate is unacceptable, and inaction is inexcusable. Show your solidarity and speak out against antisemitism by joining the American Jewish Committee; ADL (Anti-Defamation League); Hadassah, WZOA, inc.; Jewish Federations of North America; and Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America this Thursday, May 27th for a Day of Action Against Antisemitism.www.kusi.com