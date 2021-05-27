newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Day of Action Against Anti-Semitism recognized on May 27th

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There has been a surge in antisemitism in the United States and around the world. This hate is unacceptable, and inaction is inexcusable. Show your solidarity and speak out against antisemitism by joining the American Jewish Committee; ADL (Anti-Defamation League); Hadassah, WZOA, inc.; Jewish Federations of North America; and Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America this Thursday, May 27th for a Day of Action Against Antisemitism.

www.kusi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Semitism#Antisemitism#United States#Kusi#Wzoa Inc#Adl San Diego#Good Morning San Diego#Anti Semitism#Community#Inaction#Rally#Regional Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...