Nolte: Atlanta Defund-the-Police-Councilman’s Car Stolen in Broad Daylight
Today’s feel-good story comes from the Deep Blue city of Atlanta, Georgia, where a city councilman who voted to defund the police had his car stolen in broad daylight. Last year, Councilman Antonio Brown voted to remove a cool $73 million from the Atlanta police budget. On Wednesday, while “attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at an event in northeast Atlanta around noon … at least four kids jumped into his car and took off,” Fox News reported.www.breitbart.com