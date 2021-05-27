Shanghai Disney Resort Takes 5th Birthday “Magical Surprise” to the Tenth China Flower Expo

Over the years, I have been a guest at numerous Walt Disney World resorts. Lately, some of them have been riding on reputation alone. I am a big fan of the changes we've seen at many of the resorts over the past few years. Interior refurbishments, along with the addition of the Disney Skyliner as an easier way to be transported around to the parks, are huge pluses for me. Several resorts are currently closed, however, with some of those being refurbished both inside and out. Some of the resorts that are currently open are changing soon as well.