Shanghai Disney Resort Takes 5th Birthday “Magical Surprise” to the Tenth China Flower Expo
Shanghai Disney Resort has taken their 5th birthday Magical Surprise beyond the berm and to the Tenth China Flower Expo, running through early July. Shanghai Disney Resort continues to deliver 5th birthday surprises to guests from near and far, today sharing a performance of the resort’s iconic birthday dance – “Magical Surprise” – as part of the Shanghai International Resort Honorary Day at the Tenth China Flower Expo. With the expo set to run through early July on Shanghai’s Chongming Island, visitors can enjoy a taste of the Disney magic at the expo throughout the period.www.laughingplace.com