newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Shanghai Disney Resort Takes 5th Birthday “Magical Surprise” to the Tenth China Flower Expo

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai Disney Resort has taken their 5th birthday Magical Surprise beyond the berm and to the Tenth China Flower Expo, running through early July. Shanghai Disney Resort continues to deliver 5th birthday surprises to guests from near and far, today sharing a performance of the resort’s iconic birthday dance – “Magical Surprise” – as part of the Shanghai International Resort Honorary Day at the Tenth China Flower Expo. With the expo set to run through early July on Shanghai’s Chongming Island, visitors can enjoy a taste of the Disney magic at the expo throughout the period.

www.laughingplace.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Disney Resort#Shanghai China#Tenth China Flower Expo#Shanghai Shendi Group#Imagineers#Shanghai Disneyland#Authentically Disney#Chinese#5th Birthday Surprises#Disney Magic#Magical Surprise#Beloved Disney Characters#Unique Flower Windows#Unique Disney Elements#Dream Garden#Floral Sculptures#July#Taste#Chongming Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
Country
China
Related
Travelcastleinsider.com

Disney Pals Create Magical Moments at EPCOT

We know guests around the world are missing their magical vacations right now. To brighten your day, and to send a little magic your way, Mickey Mouse and a few of his pals are sharing some of their very happy #DisneyMagicMoments with you from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida! Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck joined Mickey and dressed for the occasion as they traveled “around the world” at...
RestaurantsWDW News Today

REVIEW: Character Dinner Has Returned, Is Surprisingly Edible Now at Chef Mickey’s in Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Chef Mickey’s dinner service has returned to Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Like with the restaurant’s breakfast service, guests can still see Mickey and friends during their meal, but from a distance without the full meet-and-greet experience. The meal is a prix fixe all-you-care-to-enjoy family-style dinner. It’s $55 for adults and $36 for children (not including tax and gratuity).
Lifestylelaughingplace.com

Shanghai Disney Resort Shares Photos of the “Dream Garden” Now Open to the Public

Shanghai Disney Resort shared photos of the “Dream Garden” which has opened to the public, featuring a floral model of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle. The Tenth China Flower Expo in Shanghai has opened today, featuring a floral model of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle at the center of the “Dream Garden.”
Orlando, FLthemeparktourist.com

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and Six Flags Are Hiring

As capacity caps increase and we head closer to the Summer season Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and Six Flags are all hiring for a range of jobs. This news may come as quite a surprise to many as over the last year we have heard about the unfortunate laying off of a large number of Disney cast members and Universal team members due to COVID-19 and the financial climate.
TravelInside the Magic

Another Disney Hotel Is Finally Reopening (But Without Dining!)

Another Disney hotel is finally reopening, and it is great news for the Disneyland Resort! Disney Parks Blog announced today that Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will officially reopen next month!. As we continue the phased reopening of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, we are thrilled to announce Disney’s Paradise...
TravelInside the Magic

Parents Guide to Disney’s Aulani Resort on a Budget

Two years ago, on Mother’s Day, I received an ancestry DNA kit that let me on a lineage journey and revealed that my mother’s ancestors were Hawaiian. As I was in the middle of planning a Disney Cruise for my family of four, I realized I could plan a trip to Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa for the same amount I had saved for my cruise.
Travellaughingplace.com

Disney Vacation Club Is Expanding at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney Vacation Club has announced an expansion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa with building 9 (Big Pine Key) being converted into 200 Resort Studios starting next spring and opening in summer 2022. What’s Happening:. Terri Schultz, SVP Disney Vacation Club, Guided Adventures & Expeditions and Golden Oak, announced...
Travelwdwinfo.com

Three Walt Disney World Resorts that Have Seen Better Days

Over the years, I have been a guest at numerous Walt Disney World resorts. Lately, some of them have been riding on reputation alone. I am a big fan of the changes we've seen at many of the resorts over the past few years. Interior refurbishments, along with the addition of the Disney Skyliner as an easier way to be transported around to the parks, are huge pluses for me. Several resorts are currently closed, however, with some of those being refurbished both inside and out. Some of the resorts that are currently open are changing soon as well.
Travelallears.net

This Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Has One BIG Problem

It’s a treat to stay at a Disney World Resort hotel, but it’s not always perfect. There are definitely some issues with certain hotels ,and we spotted a big problem during our recent stay at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Caribbean Beach might seem like it would have great transportation now...
Travelchipandco.com

Disney Cruise Line Merchandise and Treats Now Yacht Club Resort

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Get ready to set sail for the high seas with the new Disney Cruise Line Merchandise and treats now available at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort! For a limited time this summer, The Market at Ale & Compass will offer an assortment of Disney Cruise Line gear and also snacks. This is great for those who are missing their Disney Cruise Line trips!
Travelpiratesandprincesses.net

Leave the Kids at Home: Adulting at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

“Why would you go to Disney World without kids?”. This question is asked by many people who think a Disney vacation is something you only do with a young family. For diehard Disney Parks fans, the idea of visiting the parks and resorts without kids is a celebrated option. For diehards with children, it is a dream that may someday be realized only when the kids are grown and out of the house!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: What to Really Expect

Aloha, Disney Guests! The “Poly” as many visitors call it, is a South Seas-themed Hotel Resort on Walt Disney World Resort property, adjacent to Magic Kingdom. Located on the Seven Seas Lagoon, the sprawling Resort offers a chance to relax in a tropical paradise as your home away from home. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has themed outbuildings centering around a Great Ceremonial House — and is home to several restaurants, lounges, pools, and even a luau celebration.
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Shanghai Disney Resort Unveils 5th Birthday Celebration Limited Merchandise Collection Designed in Collaboration with Jackson Yee

– Shanghai Disney Resort today unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection designed in collaboration with Jackson Yee – the latest in a series of original offerings as part of the resort’s “Year of Magical Surprises.” The fashionable 5th Birthday Celebration Holographic Mickey Collection combines Disney’s classic Mickey Mouse designs with Jackson Yee’s chic flair, bringing a unique, stylish line-up of merchandise to fashion lovers and trendsetters across the country.
Travelhawaiiarmyweekly.com

Vacation 101: Your Guide to All the Disney Resorts

Over 58 million people visit Disney World each year. If you’re going to be one of the millions of people visiting Disney World, you might want to stay in one of the popular Disney resorts. But what is the best Disney resort for your vacation? Make sure that you keep...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

10 Not-So-Magical Truths in Disney World

Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth, and for good reason!. In Disney World, you’ll encounter plenty of stellar rides, special greetings from beloved characters, one-of-a-kind snacks, and so much more. But, between the magic and seemingly perfect atmosphere, there are actually a whole bunch of things in Disney World that aren’t so magical after all. That’s right — today we’re talking about 10 not-so-magical truths about Disney World.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates 50 Years of Magic in New Commercial with Special Hidden Easter Eggs

As we get ready for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort , were sharing a first look at a magical, new commercial that calls you to the upcoming celebration and features hidden Easter egg surprises for eagle eyed Disney fans! In the commercial, Disney magic lives in a secret room tucked away inside Cinderella Castle. Theres so much magic in this room, it cant be contained and is ready...