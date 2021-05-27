newsbreak-logo
Boil water notice lifted for SLO neighborhood after ‘comprehensive testing’

By Nick Wilson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

The city of San Luis Obispo has lifted its notice to residents of about 100 homes that their water might have been contaminated. The initial notice was issued Tuesday after a report of potential contamination due to a water main break, asking residents to boil their drinking and cooking water.

