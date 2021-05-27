Cancel
Lions Club re-dedicates Lions Club Park and Loyd Stout Field

By Editor
cherokeemessengerrepublican.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Loyd Stout was recognized and honored during a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be called Lions Club Park and Loyd Stout Field. The field is located just east of Alfalfa Electric Cooperative and has had history played upon the ground it sits on. It has featured many baseball, softball and even soccer games. From the youngest of players to those who played on a semi-pro baseball team, all have set foot on those grounds.

www.cherokeemessengerrepublican.com
