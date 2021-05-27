Lions Club re-dedicates Lions Club Park and Loyd Stout Field

Every sport has diehard people in it, and on this day, there was proof with this race. On May 30 in Pine Bluffs at the park, the Lions Club of Pine Bluffs put on their annual Ride for Sight bicycle race. For five years they have been putting this race on to raise money for their club. Riders included men, women and children of all ages and bike riding experience. They go ask every business to sponsor this race. When they ask they state they would only ask once a year to help the club. The money helps throughout the year with the different events.