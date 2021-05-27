2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Is The Latest To Get The Blackout Treatment, If You Want To Be Super Stealthy
‘Loud’ this Toyota Prius Nightshade is not. It’s the eleventh model to get the blacked out look, but the 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade is actually the first hybrid to join the family. A car that has carried the wholesome, humble hybrid theme from a weird quirk to a dominant force in the automaker’s lineup over the past two decades now wants to be all sinister. You may laugh, but an all-black, near-silent hybrid? Hey, it may not be a bad idea if you’re trying to be all stealthy…can’t really fathom why, but you do you.tflcar.com