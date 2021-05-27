2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Is The Latest To Get The Blackout Treatment, If You Want To Be Super Stealthy

Last week, I took (what should have been) a short drive to the Bundy Hill Off Road Park to drive a Toyota Prius that had been converted into a rally car by a group of Toyota engineers. Due to my own stupidity, I only had time to do a couple recon laps and four timed laps (one of which was the fastest of the day if you must know) but it was worth it. Now I know what it’s like to try to try to flick a Prius into a corner and hang the rear end out. How many people can say that?