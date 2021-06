Walt Disney World is a HUGE resort with many different experiences for guests to enjoy. There are theme parks, water parks, mini-golf courses and even a sports complex! Disney World also offers a number of different types of tickets full of unique options. Figuring out what ticket is right for your vacation can be a bit complicated, so we’re here to help! Today we’re going to break down all of the different types of Disney World tickets you can buy so you can make the best decision for you and your family!