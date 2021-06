The CCS pioneer is partnering with a Gulf of Mexico producer to collaborate on the whole value chain. UK carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) pioneer Storegga has set up a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with explorer Talos Energy to focus on sourcing, evaluating and developing project opportunities on the US Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. They are "exploring opportunities with counterparties along the CCS value chain," they said June 8. They described the region as a "prime location for offshore carbon capture projects in the US."