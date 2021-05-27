What Time Will ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Part 2 Hit Netflix?

Master of None has already mastered its brand of comedy-drama with its first two seasons, so why not change things up in a major way with its long-awaited season 3? The third season which comes nearly four years after season 2 aired on Netflix, goes by the title Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, and appears to take that title to heart. A small-scale, low-key affair that shifts the focus to Lena Waithe‘s Denise and her life with her wife Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie), Master of None looks more intimate than anything the show has done before. See Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Waithe, Ackie, and others go behind the scenes in the Master of None special look below.