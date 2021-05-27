Cancel
Public Health

April CV production struggles to keep up with pre-pandemic level

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 7 days ago

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production increased to 6,177 units in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a significant increase on April 2020 when just nine units left production lines as COVID-19 stopped manufacturing. Although up on the equivalent pre-pandemic April 2019, which was itself weak...

www.just-auto.com
