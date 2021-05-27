Cancel
Carl’s Capitol Comments: More information on appropriated money

I gave some details of the state budget in my column last week. This week, I’ll give some additional information of the $8.8 billion the Legislature will appropriate for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts in July. During the pandemic we set aside approximately $17 million from the ROADS Fund to...

