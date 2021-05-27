Sound of Metal: An Addiction Movie Without Drugs

In four words, my entire wedding day collapsed around me. I’d just arrived at a beautiful Gothic chapel in a rented 1950 Rolls Royce, mom and dad on either side of me, prepared for a picture-perfect first look with my groom. As his mother’s words echoed in my ear, I immediately thought of all the scenarios that could be easily remedied so we could move forward with our day. Perhaps he was having GI distress, maybe his shirt had torn, maybe just wedding day nerves. But soon, I would realize that it was much worse. Ten minutes later, he was in front of me, speaking words that made no sense. He thought it was Thursday. I told him how nice he looked in his tuxedo, and he thanked me, making no mention of how radiant I looked in my dream wedding gown. A short time later, it became obvious that there would be no wedding. I had no idea what was happening, but his family obviously knew that sleep would remedy the situation. So, he went to the hotel to sleep while 80 of our dearest friends enjoyed our reception one floor below. I spent the evening crying in my wedding dress on a friend’s screened porch, completely dumbfounded by what had just occurred.