‘Girls in Technology’ symposium, level up your network, and more this week | Upcoming

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development will host its eighth annual “Girls in Technology” symposium on Thursday, June 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The interactive, live-stream event is open by invitation only to Hudson County middle and high school students, and is designed to provide information about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professions.www.nj.com