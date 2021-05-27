newsbreak-logo
Hudson County, NJ

‘Girls in Technology’ symposium, level up your network, and more this week | Upcoming

By David Mosca
NJ.com
 3 days ago
The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development will host its eighth annual “Girls in Technology” symposium on Thursday, June 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The interactive, live-stream event is open by invitation only to Hudson County middle and high school students, and is designed to provide information about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professions.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

