Yves Bissouma has asked to leave Brighton this summer, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all keen on the Malian midfielder. Bissouma has taken his time to hit prime form since arriving on the south coast from Lille in 2018, but this season has been a breakthrough for the 24-year-old. He has been one of the stars of Graham Potter's hit-and-miss Seagulls, and there is a growing sense at the Amex that his days there are numbered.