Resolve, a newly established financial technology company that offers a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) payment platform for Business to Business (B2B) transactions, announced today that they have raised $60 million in their first-ever round of funding. The funding was led by Initialized Capital, with other firms including KSD Capital, Haystack VC, Commerce Ventures, Clocktower Ventures also participating. The funding was a combination of equity and asset funding. CEO Chris Tsai has said that the funding will be used to “scale our ability to embed credit billing so these businesses can unlock sales growth and cash flow while minimizing risk and effort.”