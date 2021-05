After a great three-week start, we get a bit of filler and set-up in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4. With Krix and Zeen split from one another, the two feel lonelier than ever. Even worse, both the Nihil and the Jedi are using the young characters to gain an edge. It’s exciting seeing these two relatively uninfluential figures in the galaxy gain such a role to play. While this issue wasn’t all that exciting, we do see the potential build for a less predictable storyline overall. Here’s our review of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4.