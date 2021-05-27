“Guardians of the Galaxy #15” to Reveal Mysterious Threat Behind “Last Annihilation” on June 23

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Guardians of the Galaxy is easily one of the best MCU films Marvel Studios has ever produced and it isn't that surprising that we're already getting ourselves a third sequel. However, the future of the GOTG franchise doesn't look all that promising and if director James Gunn is to be believed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could mark the end of our favorite space outlaws. Gunn has stated in several occasions that he's always intended for the series to be a trilogy and has ruled out the possibility of doing a fourth film.