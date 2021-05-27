Chicago Cubs hire first ever African American PA Announcer

When you’re playing against Jon Lester, you probably don’t like him. His teammates love him. He has three World Series rings, and he wants more. The Cubs were willing to let him go once his contract ran its course after six years. It cost the Cubs $10 million to part ways with him as they bought out the remaining option on his deal. The Washington Nationals pounced on him in what could be one of the best signings of 2021.