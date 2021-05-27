Chicago Cubs hire first ever African American PA Announcer
The Chicago Cubs hired Jeremiah Paprocki in May as the first ever African American Public Address Announcer in club history. “I’ve been called up to the show and am now “The Voice of Wrigley Field,” said Paprocki on his Instagram Page. “I cannot express how happy and excited I am right now! I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, attending games since I was a baby, always out in the bleachers and now I get to be a part of the gameday experience. This is truly an honor.”chicagocrusader.com