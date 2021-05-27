newsbreak-logo
Chicago Cubs hire first ever African American PA Announcer

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs hired Jeremiah Paprocki in May as the first ever African American Public Address Announcer in club history. “I’ve been called up to the show and am now “The Voice of Wrigley Field,” said Paprocki on his Instagram Page. “I cannot express how happy and excited I am right now! I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, attending games since I was a baby, always out in the bleachers and now I get to be a part of the gameday experience. This is truly an honor.”

chicagocrusader.com
Anthony Rizzo: Jon Lester 'changed the culture' for Cubs

(670 The Score) Before left-hander Jon Lester signed with the Cubs in December 2014, they were an organization striving for sustained success. Already a two-time World Series champion at the time, Lester believed in the Cubs and their plan to win big. He turned down lucrative offers with proven contenders and instead signed a six-year, $155-million contract with the Cubs that helped usher in their golden era, which included winning the World Series in 2016.
Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
Jason Heyward batting sixth for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Jason Heyward as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Heyward will bat sixth and take over in right field, while Kris Bryant switches over to left field and Joc Pederson takes a seat. Heyward has a $2,500 salary on today's FanDuel...
Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Higgins' contract was selected by the Cubs on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Higgins began the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Iowa and slashed .333/.458/.513 with a home run, seven runs and six RBI in 11 games. He'll now serve as the backup to Willson Contreras after Tony Wolters was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (16-20) travel to the Windy City Monday for a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at Wrigley Field. First pitch of the opening game is 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions. Both teams...
Joc Pederson sitting Monday for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs did not list Joc Pederson as a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Pederson will take a seat Monday as Jason Heyward comes into the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kris Bryant will switch from right field to left field for today's game.
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Capitals host Game 2 tonight, after a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals goaltending situation remains uncertain. They weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury Saturday night, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves for the victory. Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, had not played a postseason game since 2017 and saw action in just four regular-season games for Washington.
Cubs: Can Ian Happ become a threat from both sides of the plate?

Over the weekend, I missed the entire Cubs-Tigers series. My wife and I spent the weekend with friends in Indianapolis and, in a move I’m sure she wasn’t upset about – I forgot my laptop at home. The self-imposed break was nice, but pretty much immediately upon my return, I...
Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down

Minor league, or development level ball, games are about development. Sunday, I had an occasion to equally want the Cubs affiliate reliever to escape a 12th-inning jam (which he did), and serve up a meatball for a single to center. Nobody was injured in the very late innings, and that was important. I’m not entirely sure what percentage of games have injuries, but the number seems well up. That could be any of a various number of biases, but fans don’t see the numbers. The Cubs seem in “very slow ramp up” mode.
Jeremiah Paprocki Makes Debut as Cubs' First Black Public Address Announcer

Chicago Cubs, African Americans, Wrigley Field, Chicago, University of Illinois at Chicago. Jeremiah Paprocki made his debut as the Cubs' public address announcer at Wrigley Field on Monday night. Paprocki, 21, is the first Black PA announcer in team history. “Who’s ever heard of a 21-year-old PA announcer?” Paprocki told...
Game #37 Jon Lester is back in Wrigley Field; His story is kind of incredible!

When you’re playing against Jon Lester, you probably don’t like him. His teammates love him. He has three World Series rings, and he wants more. The Cubs were willing to let him go once his contract ran its course after six years. It cost the Cubs $10 million to part ways with him as they bought out the remaining option on his deal. The Washington Nationals pounced on him in what could be one of the best signings of 2021.
Jeremiah Paprocki Named Wrigley Field's New PA Announcer

When longtime Wrigley Field public address voice Andrew Belleson left his post over the winter to pursue other opportunities, there was talk that the Cubs might opt to treat the position like they do the 7th Inning Stretch. No, not by showing videos of Harry Caray, but by using guest announcers until they’d settled on a permanent replacement.
Trailblazing Jeremiah Paprocki — only 21 — is the Chicago Cubs' new PA announcer at Wrigley Field

Have your pencils and scorecards ready, Chicago Cubs fans. A new voice is booming out of the Wrigley Field public address system. Making his debut with Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals: Jeremiah Paprocki, who, at 21, is younger than anyone on the Cubs’ current roster. Paprocki also is the first Black person in the role made famous by gravel-voiced Pat Pieper, who was the ballpark ...
New Cubs PA announcer to debut in Nationals series

New Cubs public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki grew up going to Cubs games and mimicking what he heard over the speakers. On Monday, he’ll make his debut in the Wrigley Field P.A. booth, when the Cubs welcome back Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals to Chicago. Paprocki told that...
Cubs welcome old friends Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley

Given the lack of overall production from Joc Pederson and the tremendous inconsistency in the starting rotation, there are more than a few Cubs fans questioning the team’s decision to move on from Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber this past offseason. Regardless, the former Chicago fan favorites will make their...
Chicago Cubs Lineup: We Know This Particular Lefty Very Well

If anyone knows how to set a lineup against Jon Lester it’s David Ross, right? Here’s the Cubs lineup against Lester and the Nationals, in the first of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, LF. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B. 4....