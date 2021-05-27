Burlington BOE holds meeting

Danbury looks to hold in-person meetings starting in Aug. Renovations are still underway in Danbury City Hall Council chambers. Mayor Joe Cavo says they needed to rebid some parts of the project, but depending on COVID numbers, he expects they will hold in-person meetings again starting in August. The old dais in the City Council meeting room had the 21 members and the Mayor sitting shoulder to shoulder, with no room for social distancing. The redesign involves adding a second dais in front of the existing one, and removing a couple of rows of seating for the public. A handicap accessible ramp to the upper dais is also being added. Remote and hybrid meetings are allowed, by gubernatorial executive order, through June 30th. City officials expect Governor Lamont to issue an update as that date draws near.