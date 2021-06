Now that this year’s Iowa legislative session has ended, lawmakers are continuing to look back at how the session went overall. District 24 Senator Jesse Green says his first session as a new senator was a statement year for the Republican party. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio they passed two state constitutional amendments, including aligning language with the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the life amendment, where an abortion is not a guaranteed right for women. He notes the second amendment will be on the November 2022 ballot, while the life amendment needs to pass the next general assembly before it can be placed on the ballot.