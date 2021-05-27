FECI makes big changes to development plan for MiamiCentral skyscrapers

When a downtown area gets crowded and overdeveloped, when the traffic increases and it becomes a hassle to find a parking space, the area becomes less inviting to visit and spend time there. Filling downtown Livermore with large apartment blocks will not lure people to congregate in our downtown space. The current plan has inadequate parking and will lead to more traffic congestion. The current plan is massively ugly and will destroy the charm of downtown. I don't want a "Dublinfication" of Livermore, with lots of ugly, tall, high-density housing buildings downtown. I agree that increasing the supply of low-income housing is important. If alternative locations exist nearby that can accommodate the housing, why not move the housing so that downtown Livermore can have some open space for residents and visitors to enjoy in the center of town? What's the point of public comment and input when Livermore residents are not being heard by the Planning Commission and City Council? The revised Eden Housing plan is NOT the plan promised to Livermore voters. Please change the plan and save our downtown.