newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

📜 Kun Agüero's final Premier League report card

By James Freemantle
futaa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepo Guardiola was understandably emotional in his post-match press conference on the final day of the 2020-21 season while paying tribute to legendary striker Sergio Agüero. Sergio's goal-scoring record at the highest level truly speaks for itself. By the time Agüero was 23, he had already notched a century of goals for Atlético Madrid in 230 appearances, earning him a £35m move to City a decade ago. He's been scoring goals for fun ever since.

futaa.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Agüero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Report Card#Chelsea Football Club#League Football#Manchester City#Epl#Club Football#England#All Time Record#Time#Follow Man City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Smith praises ‘remarkable’ Martinez ahead of Aston Villa’s final Premier League games

Dean Smith has hailed Emi Martinez after an excellent debut season with Aston Villa following his move to the Midlands club from Arsenal last summer. Speaking to the press ahead of this week’s Premier League clash with Tottenham via Aston Villa’s official Twitter account, Smith lauded the impact Martinez has had on the club since his summer move from the Gunners, with BBC Sport reporting that the 28-year-old keeper signed for just £17m.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Tottenham identify two Premier League strikers as potential targets

Tottenham are reportedly looking at Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial as potential transfer targets this summer. The Daily Mail, along with several other national media outlets, report that Spurs forward Harry Kane has informed his club his intention to leave this summer. It is explained that...
UEFAvavel.com

VAVEL's Gameweek 37 Premier League Predictions

It's the penultimate set of Premier League fixtures and the fans are back in the stadium. Hooray! Only a small amount of home supporters will be allowed to watch, however, in line with the coronavirus guidelines. Nonetheless, the steady return to normality is brilliant to see. Game of the week.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

For Three Premier League Clubs, One Set of Finales Means Everything

There will be no last-day drama at the very top and bottom of the Premier League. That much has been sorted for some time, with Man City's title and the final relegation place clinched on consecutive days last week. But for three clubs in particular (with all due respect to those vying for Europa League and Europa Conference League places), everything remains on the line in Sunday's set of season finales.
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool beats Burnley 3-0, into Premier League's top 4

BURNLEY, England --  Liverpool will head into the final round of Premier League matches with its Champions League destiny in its own hands after a 3-0 victory over Burnley that lifted Jurgen Klopp's team back into the top four on Wednesday. Liverpool moved ahead of Leicester on goal difference....
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for the latest games have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.
Premier Leaguespindigit.com

Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers Partners with HearMeCheer For Final Two Games of 2020-21 Season

(Spin Digit Editorial):- Toronto, Ontario May 19, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – For the final two games of the 2020-21 Premiere League season, the Wolverhampton Wanderers (also known as the Wolves by their worldwide fan base) will offer their fans the opportunity to bring the stadium atmosphere into their homes, with supporter audio rooms powered by the HearMeCheer social audio technology.