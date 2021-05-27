📜 Kun Agüero's final Premier League report card
Pepo Guardiola was understandably emotional in his post-match press conference on the final day of the 2020-21 season while paying tribute to legendary striker Sergio Agüero. Sergio's goal-scoring record at the highest level truly speaks for itself. By the time Agüero was 23, he had already notched a century of goals for Atlético Madrid in 230 appearances, earning him a £35m move to City a decade ago. He's been scoring goals for fun ever since.futaa.com