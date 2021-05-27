The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion brings the community together for Stars at Night – A Salute to Service on July 3 with The Woodlands Symphony

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Kachow! The Woodlands Children’s Museum is revving up for summer with a visit from some favorite movie characters!. On Saturday, May 29, museum guests will have an opportunity to get up close for a photo meet and greet with the famous hot-shot race-car who loves going faster than fast, named Lightning McQueen. Also on site will be the very optimistic, but sometimes forgetful, Tow Mater, and rival and antagonist, Jackson Storm, the poster “car” of a new generation of high-tech cars with little regard for the older race car generations. There will also be a special appearance by one of the Tipping Tractors, a game that Mater and Lightning McQueen like to play in the pasture. The replica vehicles, from the Cars movie series, will be on site for families to enjoy from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.