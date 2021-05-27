newsbreak-logo
The Woodlands, TX

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion brings the community together for Stars at Night – A Salute to Service on July 3 with The Woodlands Symphony

By Cameron Klepac
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – Kick off America’s birthday celebration and pay homage to our local service heroes at Stars at Night – A Salute to Service. The Pavilion welcomes The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra to the Main Stage, Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m and sponsored by Howard Hughes Corporation and Woodforest National Bank. This free Independence Eve pops spectacular features the Woodlands Symphony in a selection of patriotic favorites led by Artistic Director, Darryl Bayer. The event will also recognize service stars (teachers, first responders, medical teams and front line workers) during the pandemic. Tickets are not required for this event. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

www.woodlandsonline.com
