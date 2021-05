As fans continue to wait for an official trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the official Twitter account for the movie decided to have some fun at the expense of the impatient. It all started when one fan account posted a photo of an actual trailer on a truck with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo across it, prompting the official Spider-Man movie account to retweet it with the message "as requested." Naturally this only threw gas on the fire of the Marvel fans eagerly awaiting a first look at the new film from Sony and Marvel Studios but it could still be some time before it arrives.