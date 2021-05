This incredible WATERFRONT diamond in the rough is situated on 2.89 ACRES. Whether you’re looking for a little bungalow on the water or looking to build your dream home on the river, here’s your opportunity to make your dream a reality. The possibilities really are endless. Located in George’s Cove with access to the Chesapeake Bay. Needs some TLC but you can have yourself an AMAZING home on the water and make it the way YOU want it. The dream home you’re you’ve always wanted is now a reality Minutes from the marina. Make your offer today as tomorrow may just be too late!