Navis World 2021 Brings Together Leaders Across the Supply Chain Industry
Oakland, CA — May 27, 2021 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain, announced today that its 13th Biennial Event will take place on November 1 - 4, 2021 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Following the announcement that Navis will be acquired by leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR, Navis World will continue to be a hallmark event to showcase industry technology trends and Navis’ strategy and vision for the future. The event will also demonstrate how customers are using mission critical technology and software that supports marine, inland, intermodal and rail operators, vessel owners and carrier customers, to manage the global supply chain.www.dcvelocity.com