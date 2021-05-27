Navis World 2021 Brings Together Leaders Across the Supply Chain Industry

This guidance is intended to aid trading partners3,4 (manufacturers, repackagers, wholesale distributors, and dispensers) in identifying a suspect product as defined at section 581(21) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 360eee(21)) and terminating notifications. It does not establish any rights for any person and, with the exception of section IV.B, it is not binding on FDA or the public. With respect to section IV.B, section 582 of the FD&C Act gives FDA authority to issue binding guidance on the process for terminating notifications of illegitimate product. Specifically, section 582(h)(2)(A) states that FDA "shall issue a guidance document to aid trading partners in the identification of a suspect product and notification termination. Such guidance document shall . . . set forth the process by which manufacturers, repackagers, wholesale distributors, and dispensers shall terminate notifications in consultation with the Secretary regarding illegitimate product . . . ."