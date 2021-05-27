Cancel
TV Review: “Breaking Bobby Bones” Finds the Radio Personality Connecting with People While Trying New Things

By Alex Reif
laughingplace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we’re all lucky, our deaths will come at the end of a long, well-lived life and of natural, painless causes. Falling from a great height, drowning, being crushed by heavy machinery, or being burned to death are things we all hope to avoid in our lifetimes. And yet, these are the things Bobby Bones risks in his new National Geographic series, Breaking Bobby Bones. Each week, the radio personality, author, podcaster, music mentor, and Mirror Ball Trophy winner tries something new, joining experts in the field to hopefully come out on the other side with a newfound appreciation for the risks they take.

