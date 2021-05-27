newsbreak-logo
Ampere® Altra® Servers Now Available from Phoenics Electronics

dcvelocity.com
 3 days ago

Phoenics Electronics (an Avnet company (Nasdaq: AVT)) can now take orders of the Ampere Altra Processor in multiple configurations. Phoenics is the first worldwide distributor of Ampere’s server products and will be providing hardware and software technical sales and support, as well as multiyear service agreements. Altra processor-based servers can be configured utilizing Phoenics’ online Server Configurator, which creates exact-specification, built-to-order servers. The Server Configurator can be found on the home page of Phoenics’ new website.

www.dcvelocity.com
Agriculturepharmaceutical-technology.com

Digiflow Systems Flowmeters are Now Available!

The Digiflow flowmeters have specifically been developed for use in wide range of applications, such as (fine) chemicals, water treatment, agriculture, food processing, paper processing and other end-use/OEM applications. The flowmeters come in different models which are suitable for single-use or long-term use. The flowmeter design makes it an integral...
Computersthurrott.com

Windows 10 Version 21H1 is Now Available

There’s no official announcement yet, but Microsoft has released Windows 10 version 21H1 to its Download Windows 10 website. The site offers two major ways to acquire this release. You can download and run the Update Assistant to upgrade your existing Windows 10 install to the new version. Or, you can create Windows 10 installation media on USB or DVD and install the release from there.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

VZR Model One Headset Now Available For Preorder

Over the past couple years headset manufacturers have started catering gamers who are also audiophiles. The newest offering of audiophile grade gaming headsets is the VZR Model One. VZR is a new audio products company founded by Apple’s former lead acoustics engineer, Vic Tiscareno, and veterans of the video game and audio industries. The VZR Model One uses CrossWave technology to reshape audio waves in a manner that is more accurate to how we perceive sounds in the world to recreate a more immersive listening experience with spatial sound, such as hearing where footsteps and shots may be coming from in relation to the player. The VZR Model One is available for preorder from their site for $349 and is scheduled to start shipping on July 29 in the US with more territories opening up later this year.
Softwaretoolfarm.com

New: Pulldownit 5 for Maya Now Available

Pulldownit 5 for Maya from Thinkenetic brings lots of new features and enhancements and some important fixes. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new and improved. To see the full list of changes, go to the Pulldownit for Maya product page and click on the “Updates” tab. PDI Fractures solver...
ComputersZDNet

Ampere Altra Max 128-core server processor available as company lays out 5 nm roadmap

Ampere said its Altra Max 128-core server processor is now available, and the company outlined its roadmap for its next-generation chips. The chipmaker, which makes Arm-based server processors for hyperscale cloud deployments, also said its next-gen products will use cores developed by the company. The 5nm process Ampere chips will debut in 2022 with a follow up in 2023.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ANAVI Macro Pad 2 now available from $26

If you have been patiently waiting for the open source ANAVI Macro Pad 2 to be made available on the Crowd Supply website. You’ll be pleased to know that its creators Anavi Technology are now taking orders from $26. No soldering is required and the macro pad to PCB comes with an acrylic closure and to Gateron mechanical switches as well as red 3 mm LEDs, and two translucent keycaps. The ANAVI Macro Pad 2 is an entirely open source project that combines open hardware with free and open source software. It is certified by the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHA) under UID BG000077. Both the keys on ANAVI Macro Pad 2 can be reprogrammed for use as a macro or even as a dedicated shortcut key, making it perfect for a number of applications across various industries.
Small Businessaithority.com

New CompTIA Server+ Certification Exam Available Worldwide

Launch Accompanied by Publication of Complete Suite of Official CompTIA Learning Products. CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for information technology (IT) professionals, has introduced a new and updated version of the CompTIA Server+ exam. This week’s global launch is coupled with the publication of a complete suite...
Computersbanklesstimes.com

Limit Orders Now Available on PlasmaFinance

DeFi traders on PlasmaSwap can now trade digital assets as if they were using a conventional exchange, setting the precise entry and exit points to buy or sell tokens at their preferred price. This is made possible through the Limit Order feature just released on PlasmaFinance, the all-in-one DeFi dashboard...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q Review_

One of the best 4K monitors, the Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q is also one of our top picks for the best monitor for watching movies, best business monitor, and best 4K monitor for video editing. You’ll love its realistic color consistency and the fact you can turn it horizontally for better views.
Computersmachamradio.com

WSJT-X 2.4.0 now available

The WSJT-X development team has announced the General Availability (GA) release of version 2.4.0. WSJT-X 2.4.0 General Availability Release adds new Q65 mode functionality and decoder optimizations and repairs several defects and regressions discovered in the RC4 and v2.3.1 GA releases. Since the release candidates documented below this final release includes the following enhancements and defect repairs. - On MS Windows WSJT-X now ships with a DLL version of the Hamlib library, specifically Hamlib version 4.2. This should allow Hamlib bug fixes to resolved by the user replacing the DLL with an updated version. - Repair a defect with own call decode highlighting when callsigns with a common root are decoded. - Q65 message averaging correctly disabled as be menu option. - Repair a regression with missing timestamps in AlL.TXT for the MSK144 mode. - Repair a defect in the selection of working frequencies matching the current band and mode combination. - WSPR band hopping mode now generates a tune up tone for bands where it is scheduled to transmit. - Repair a long standing defect per band tune and Tx power level memories. - More flexibility for inputting calls into the DX Call field, leading and trailing white space characters are allowed but ignored.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

World of Warcraft now available for Windows 10 ARM64

Blizzard has announced today that World of Warcraft is available for Windows 10 ARM64 devices in the latest build of the Chains of Domination PTR. “While our internal testing has been successful,” World of Warcraft community manager Kaivax notes that “we’re looking for any unexpected issues that might be out there,” so players are encouraged to test the build for themselves.
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV available now

Equipped with a IPS anti‑glare panel and capacitive 10‑point multitouch support, offering 100% sRGB and 100% Rec the ProArt Display PA148CTV is a portable 14‑inch FHD monitor for creators. Designed for creators, it is the world’s first Calman Verified portable monitor, and it offers 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709...
ComputersNeowin

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update is now available

It's been a few months since Microsoft officially began testing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, also known as version 21H1, with Windows Insiders in the Beta channel. This update technically never went through the Dev channel, because those builds aren't tied to a specific version of Windows 10 and they're on an active development branch for future releases of Windows.
SoftwareNetwork World

Ampere updates server chip roadmap with focus on cloud computing

Ampere, the chip startup building Arm-based server processors and led by former Intel exec Renee James, has updated its product roadmap and announced new customers. The biggest news is that the company is designing its own custom cores for release in 2022. Ampere Altra processors are already on the market but use the Neoverse core from Arm. When it introduces the next generation Ampere built on a 5nm process next year, it will be with a homegrown core optimized around cloud workloads.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Clubhouse is now available worldwide on Android

As promised, Clubhouse has launched worldwide on Android, opening up the app to many more potential users. The company behind the app, Alpha Technologies, had promised to launch it by this afternoon, and it now appears to be available in France and the UK. The invite-only app bills itself as...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 To Feature Enhanced Support For MikroTik 10G/25G NIC

The Linux 5.14 kernel this summer will feature improved support for a new MikroTik 10G/25G NIC. This network card works with the Linux kernel's existing Atheros atl1c network driver in the Linux kernel but for the 5.14 cycle is being extended to better support the capabilities of this MikroTik NIC. Details on this NIC though are light with it seemingly not launched yet.