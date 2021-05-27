Ampere® Altra® Servers Now Available from Phoenics Electronics
Phoenics Electronics (an Avnet company (Nasdaq: AVT)) can now take orders of the Ampere Altra Processor in multiple configurations. Phoenics is the first worldwide distributor of Ampere’s server products and will be providing hardware and software technical sales and support, as well as multiyear service agreements. Altra processor-based servers can be configured utilizing Phoenics’ online Server Configurator, which creates exact-specification, built-to-order servers. The Server Configurator can be found on the home page of Phoenics’ new website.www.dcvelocity.com