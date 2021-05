Baby Yoda is everywhere: in our hearts, in all kinds of merchandise, in internet memes, in video games, and now, even in Disney’s drone light shows. You may call him “The Child” or Grogu, but there’s no denying that this little creature is a big deal. Baby Yoda is so ridiculously cute that scientists have actually felt the need to offer an explanation as to why a 50-year-old toddler is able to turn people’s brains into cotton-candy goo.