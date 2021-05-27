Cancel
Music

Paul & Linda McCartney, “Ram” [50th Anniversary Half-Speed Mastering]

By AD Amorosi
floodmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagined and executed in the seclusion of High Park Farm in Campbeltown, Scotland, many miles and spun-out universes away from the mess of his Beatles’ break up, Paul McCartney’s second solo album away from the Fab Four—and his first official album with his missus, Linda McCartney—is a fascinating counterpoint in its 50th anniversary, limited edition half-speed master rerelease to John Lennon’s own new 50th anniversary Plastic Ono Band project. Where Lennon’s hard remaster job brings clarity to what once were, in their original settings, annoying, murky vocals, this warm, mossy reissue of the deliciously and delightfully weird Ram wallows in the muck and mire of the Mull of Kintyre, and actually benefits from the dirtball proceedings of its homespun recording sessions and its homier, oblong songs.

floodmagazine.com
