Strange season, not how I imagined it … It’s been all over the place, from carrying on where we left off last season before Christmas, to wondering when we’d get our next win. The game at Everton in October had a massive effect: losing Van Dijk for the season, and Thiago. That was the start of the unravelling. But here we are, going into the last game needing a win to salvage a season that looked to be over for us a few weeks back. 7/10.