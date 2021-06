Since bursting onto the scene back in 2017, Claire Cottrill, better known onstage as Clairo, has proven herself to be particularly good at taking complex, hard-to-describe emotions and translating them into gorgeously penned musical numbers. Her latest single “Blouse” — the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, Sling, produced by Jack Antonoff and featuring backing vocals by Lorde — continues that trend, as Cottrill contends with a former love and her ability to move on from it. “Why do I tell you how I feel?/ When you’re just looking down my blouse,” she croons over a lightly strummed acoustic guitar. “It’s something I wouldn’t say out loud/ If touch could make them hear, then touch me now.”