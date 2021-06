MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid won the Spanish league title for the first time in seven years and left rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona with plenty of questions to answer. Atlético’s season culminated with only its third league title in the last 25 years and there are signs the club will keep challenging Madrid and Barcelona at the top. But the future of Barcelona is uncertain. It's still unclear if Lionel Messi will return and if coach Ronald Koeman will remain in charge. Real Madrid still doesn't know if coach Zinedine Zidane and defender Sergio Ramos will be there next season.